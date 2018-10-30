Eddie Howe Stresses Jermain Defoe’s Importance in Bournemouth Squad Amid Concerns Over Future

Eddie Howe has reiterated that Premier League veteran Jermain Defoe still has a future at Bournemouth.

The 36-year-old striker has been involved in just 14 minutes of Premier League action this term, but Howe has been keen to assure Defoe of his role in the squad.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Speaking ahead of Bournemouth’s Carabao cup clash with Norwich on Tuesday, Howe stated to the Mirror:

‘’I have had conversations with Jermain (Defoe) and he will get an opportunity because it is a long season and I have no doubt about his qualities.

“He scored some really vital goals for us last season and I am sure he will do so again.”

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

The former England international has netted over 160 Premier League goals in his career whilst playing for a number of clubs, including Tottenham and Sunderland.

However, the striker has been limited to substitute appearances since his arrival in June 2017, making just five appearances this season – with fellow forward Callum Wilson getting the nod ahead of the Premier League marksman.

Wilson is the Cherries top goalscorer with six goals, as Defoe looks to reclaim a place in Howe’s side. Despite restricted action, the latter could be given a chance in Tuesday’s cup tie with Norwich – in a competition used for squad rotation by Howe.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Defoe featured in both of Bournemouth’s respective second and third round wins over MK Dons and Blackburn – that featured a combined 19 changes by Howe over the games.

With his side sitting sixth in the league, Defoe’s goalscoring prowess could still be called upon for high flying Bournemouth.