Former Real Madrid President Critical of Florentino Perez Over Sacking of Julen Lopetegui

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon believes the blame for the club's poor start to the season lies with Florentino Perez rather than the recently sacked Julen Lopetegui.

The 52-year-old was recently shown the exit door at the Santiago Bernabeu following a dismal start to the 2018/19 campaign, losing six of his 14 games in charge, with his last result, a 5-1 defeat against Barcelona, seeing the Spaniard relieved of his duties.

While Lopetegui failed to convince during his time in the Spanish capital, former club president Calderon cites the decision to sell the club's record goalscorer, Cristiano Ronaldo, to Juventus as the main reason for the club's poor start.

As quoted by Sky Sports, Calderon said: "Unfortunately it's another of the president's whims. If he was the right man in June, only four months ago, he cannot be unfit now.

"He signed him just two days before the World Cup started, so damaging our national team and now he's sacking him. So that's the problem, I think he [Lopetegui] is not the one to be blamed.

"That has been the main trouble, to transfer Cristiano in June has been a historic mistake and we are paying for that now."

Ronaldo has seven goals and five assists in all competitions this season since his move to Turin, with Juventus winning 12 of their opening 13 games.

Real Madrid meanwhile are currently ninth in La Liga, seven points off Barcelona at the top of the table, as Ronaldo himself has spoken publicly regarding Perez's decision to sell him, claiming 'they no longer considered me the same way that they did in the start.'