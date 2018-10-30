Leicester Players to Be Consulted on Whether Weekend Game Against Cardiff Will Be Postponed

Leicester City players will be consulted on whether or not they are ready to return to action this weekend following the tragic death of club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

Thai businessman Srivaddhanaprabha was one of five people killed when his private helicopter crashed in a car park shortly after leaving the King Power Stadium following Saturday's match against West Ham.

Leicester players looked grief-stricken as they paid tribute to Srivaddhanaprabha at the King Power Stadium yesterday and many have posted heartfelt messages on social media to the man they called 'The Boss'.





Tuesday's Carabao Cup tie against Southampton was postponed and now a decision must be made on whether Saturday's Premier League trip to Cardiff City will also be called off.

The Mirror report that the decision will be left to the players. Both the Premier League and Cardiff completely understand the situation and will consent to whatever decision Leicester make.

Srivaddhanaprabha was a hugely popular figure in Leicester. He helped the Foxes get out of debt and laid the foundations for their miraculous 2015/16 campaign, when they won the Premier League title against 5,000-1 odds.

He also played his part around the city of Leicester, donating £1m to Leicester Royal Infirmary, £1m to Leicester University's medical department and £2m towards the construction of a new children's hospital.

Tottenham and Manchester City paid respects to Srivaddhanaprabha before their Premier League match on Monday, and City's Riyad Mahrez - a former Leicester player - dedicated his winning goal to his former boss. A decision on the Cardiff match is expected on Tuesday.