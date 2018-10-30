On-Loan Derby Starlet Mason Mount Sweating on Fitness Ahead of Cup Clash Against Parent Club Chelsea

Ahead of the highly anticipated Carabao Cup clash between Chelsea and Derby County on Wednesday, one of a number of subplots to the match is Mason Mount’s return to Stamford Bridge on loan at Derby. However, the Chelsea loanee could now miss out through injury.

Frank Lampard returns to the ground at which he became a Premier League legend as Derby manager, with young prodigy Mount under his wing, who is looking to make his mark on his parent club as he returns to west London.

However, as per the Daily Mail, Mount’s hopes of featuring have been thrown into doubt as the 19-year-old has sustained a foot injury which is threatening to scupper the midfielder’s involvement in the cup tie. Lampard said: 'We’ll see,' when asked about Mount’s potential involvement in the game.

Mount had been granted unusual permission to feature against his parent club Chelsea in the clash on Wednesday, alongside defender Fikayo Tomori, who is also on loan at Derby from the Blues.

Speaking ahead of his return to his former home, Lampard said ahead of the match at Stamford Bridge: “They [Mount and Tomori] are Chelsea players and this is an incredible opportunity for them.

“I don’t want to heap it on Mason but his quality, his talent and his work rate means he can be very special.

“Even if he is having a game where he can’t affect anything, his work rate without the ball is outstanding and that’s what picks him out.

“Mason and Fikayo deserve the chance. This is an incredible opportunity for them and they should thank Chelsea and they should thank me for making the calls.”

Mount’s presumed involvement against his parent club was set to gather a great deal of attention as a big story within an intriguing game, but the starlet failed to see out Derby’s match against Middlesbrough at the weekend after succumbing to his injury.

The midfielder has been a key part of Lampard’s eye-catching start to life as Derby manager, which included the stunning victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford in the previous round of the Carabao Cup.