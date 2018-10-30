PHOTOS: Website Leaks Barcelona 'Mash Up' Shirt Celebrating 20 Years of Nike Kits

Barcelona are expected to launch a love it or hate it 'mash up' shirt after the next international break that celebrates the club's 20-year relationship with Nike, featuring sewn together bits of designs from various Barça home kits since Nike began supplying them in 1998.

Leaked images of the shirt have been shared by FootyHeadlines, with the website also acquiring pictures of it purportedly already on sale in Nike stores in Los Angeles and South Korea.

The front of this commemorative shirt is made up of parts from eight different Barça shirts, while the back features another eight designs, with the sleeves each also giving a clear nod to a specific former jersey that has been worn at Camp Nou.

It is thought that in keeping with the club's lengthy tradition that only came to an end in 2007 when Unicef was added to the front of Barça shirts, it will be sold without the name or logo of a sponsor, instead featuring only a Nike swoosh and the club badge on the front.

Barcelona Mashup kit to Celebrate 20 Years of Partnership with Nike pic.twitter.com/Ld5d2MC82m — ⓐ (@Barzaboy) September 9, 2018

From the current thin stripes, to last season's uneven stripes, Barça have had numerous varied designs by Nike. There have also been thick stripes, blue and red halves and even hoops.

Rivaldo, Luis Figo, Ronaldinho, Deco, Samuel Eto'o, Thierry Henry, Xavi, Andres Iniesta, Gerard Pique, Neymar, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi are just some of the iconic names to have worn Nike kits while playing for Barcelona over the years.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Barça are currently on course to win a 10th La Liga title since 2004 after overcoming a September wobble and moving to the top of the table.