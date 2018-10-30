RB Leipzig Director Admits Interest in Re-Signing Everton Youngster Ademola Lookman

By 90Min
October 30, 2018

Bundesliga side RB Leipzig have confirmed they remain interested in bringing Everton winger Ademola Lookman back to the Red Bull Arena after his successful loan spell last season. 

The England Under-21 international fired in five goals in his 11 Bundesliga games last term and the German side were reportedly keen on landing the forward permanently in a summer move. 

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-LEIPZIG-COLOGNE

Everton rejected the approach with manager Marco Silva keen on keeping Lookman in his first-team squad. However, the former Charlton man has found his opportunities restricted this season which has raised Leipzig's hopes over being reunited with the Englishman.

Speaking as quoted by the Sun, Leipzig's director of football Paul Mitchell said: "It's clear how much affection we have for Ademola and I think from the way he performed here, the environment we created for him and the platform we gave him, he also enjoyed his time here.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"And with a situation like that, we would always be open to revisiting, but you never know. At this moment he is an Everton player and he's working with some really good people there."


Mitchell added that Lookman's impressive performances in the Bundesliga last season mean the club will now continue to monitor his progress over the course of this campaign. 

He said: "We know him and we will always keep a very close eye on his development because we see him as a Red Bull guy from his time here. 

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

"But at the moment we just have to hope that he continues his progression as a footballer and let's see what the future brings."


Lookman's Everton side face Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday looking to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat at Manchester United last weekend.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)