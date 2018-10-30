RB Leipzig Director Admits Interest in Re-Signing Everton Youngster Ademola Lookman

Bundesliga side RB Leipzig have confirmed they remain interested in bringing Everton winger Ademola Lookman back to the Red Bull Arena after his successful loan spell last season.

The England Under-21 international fired in five goals in his 11 Bundesliga games last term and the German side were reportedly keen on landing the forward permanently in a summer move.



Everton rejected the approach with manager Marco Silva keen on keeping Lookman in his first-team squad. However, the former Charlton man has found his opportunities restricted this season which has raised Leipzig's hopes over being reunited with the Englishman.

Speaking as quoted by the Sun, Leipzig's director of football Paul Mitchell said: "It's clear how much affection we have for Ademola and I think from the way he performed here, the environment we created for him and the platform we gave him, he also enjoyed his time here.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"And with a situation like that, we would always be open to revisiting, but you never know. At this moment he is an Everton player and he's working with some really good people there."





Mitchell added that Lookman's impressive performances in the Bundesliga last season mean the club will now continue to monitor his progress over the course of this campaign.

He said: "We know him and we will always keep a very close eye on his development because we see him as a Red Bull guy from his time here.



James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

"But at the moment we just have to hope that he continues his progression as a footballer and let's see what the future brings."





Lookman's Everton side face Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday looking to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat at Manchester United last weekend.