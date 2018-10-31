Arsenal Defender Linked With Shock Aston Villa January Move After Report Suggests He Can Leave

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny has surprisingly been linked with a move to Championship side Aston Villa in January.

The 33-year-old has been on the sidelines since May with an Achilles injury and only returned to training with the north London side this month.

Italian outlet Calciomercato claim that Koscielny's potential move to Villa Park interests the former France international.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Team Talk had previously reported that Koscielny will be allowed to leave the Gunners if he wishes, with Barcelona showing interest in his signature as his representatives make 'tentative enquires across Europe'.

Prior to his injury, centre back Koscielny was a key figure in Arsenal's defence under former manager Arsene Wenger. The former Ligue 1 player has racked up 324 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 24 goals and helping them win three FA Cups.





Since the arrival of Unai Emery in the summer, the Spaniard has added Sokratis Papastathopoulos to his squad, which has seen Koscielny fall further down the pecking order.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

If a move to Villa Park does materialise for Arsenal's senior star during the winter then it would be one of the more shocking and bizarre transfers of the season.





Villa currently sit in the bottom half of the Championship after sacking Steve Bruce in early October and replacing him with former Brentford man Dean Smith.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

The Midlands outfit are currently short on numbers at the back with Manchester United loanee Axel Tuanzebe and James Chester their only recognised centre pairing at the club.