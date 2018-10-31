Atletico Madrid Star Antoine Griezmann 'Not Afraid' to Admit He Dreams of Winning the Ballon d'Or

Antoine Griezmann has admitted that he dreams of winning the Ballon d'Or after a stellar year for both club and country.

Griezmann was part of the France team which won the World Cup in Russia earlier this year, scoring four goals at the tournament including a penalty in the final. He won the Silver Boot behind Harry Kane and the Bronze Ball behind Luka Modric and Eden Hazard.

He also got his hands on major silverware at club level for the first time, scoring twice as Atletico Madrid won the Europa League final in May, and is hopeful of individual recognition.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

"I actually do [dream of winning it]," Griezmann told ESPN. "I'm not afraid of saying it. I dream of the Ballon d'Or, of the Champions League, of winning the World Cup.

"I dream of a lot of things. I dream of having three children. Those dreams motivate you when you wake up each morning and you have goals to achieve."

Modric, whose Croatia side were beaten by France in the World Cup final, won the FIFA's The Best award in September, beating Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah to the prize.

Griezmann was disappointed that he did not make the top three, but he was even more disgruntled at the lack of French representation.

"It wasn't only about me," he said. "It was about other French players [being snubbed] as well. I haven't been able to understand it, but I haven't tried to, either. It was surprising to see that no world champions were considered."

Le plus important dans un but c’est sa célébration 💁🏻‍♂😂 pic.twitter.com/bfpRjHmNU9 — Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) October 17, 2018

Griezmann is one of seven Frenchmen on the 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d'Or, which will be awarded at a ceremony in Paris on December 3.