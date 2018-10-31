Carabao Cup Quarter Final Draw Produces North London Derby While Chelsea Host Bournemouth

By 90Min
October 31, 2018

A North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham was the highlight of the Carabao Cup quarter final draw, which was made on Wednesday evening.

Arsenal survived Matteo Guendouzi's red card to beat League One Blackpool at the Emirates Stadium, while Tottenham got revenge for last season's fourth round exit to West Ham by beating the Hammers 3-1 at the London Stadium.

Chelsea, who came through a tough test against Derby County, have been handed a home draw against Bournemouth. The Cherries weren't at their best on Tuesday against Norwich but Steve Cook's header sent them into the quarter finals for the second successive season.

Championship promotion-chasers Middlesbrough have been rewarded for their win over Crystal Palace with a plum home draw against League One Burton Albion. The Brewers shocked Nottingham Forest with a thrilling 3-2 victory on Tuesday to reach this stage for the first time in their history.

The other tie is between the winners of the two unresolved ties left in the fourth round: Leicester or Southampton will host Manchester City or Fulham.

The Leicester match was scheduled to be played on Tuesday but was postponed following the tragic death of Foxes owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha on Saturday. A new date has not yet been set.

Holders Manchester City, who beat Arsenal 3-0 in the final of last season's competition, host Premier League strugglers Fulham on Thursday. The four ties will be played in the week commencing Monday 17 December.

