Leicester Cancel Plans to Fly to Cardiff for Premier League Fixture in Wake of Helicopter Tragedy

Leicester City have opted to drive to Cardiff for Saturday's Premier League clash instead of flying as originally planned in the wake of the helicopter crash last week.

The Foxes confirmed on Tuesday that the fixture in south Wales would go ahead after a unanimous decision was made by the players, manager and board members after the tragic loss of owner and chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others on Saturday.

While Leicester traditionally take to the air to travel to games further afield, a report from the Daily Mail has revealed a collective decision was made that travelling by plane would be insensitive given the circumstances of the tragedy.





There was a sense of unease over the thought of heading to Cardiff by air just seven days after Srivaddhanaprabha’s helicopter crash, and so Claude Puel and his team will make the three-hour journey by coach instead.

Leicester's Carabao Cup fourth round fixture against Southampton, originally scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed over the weekend in wake of the accident but the squad are ready to play on Saturday.

The players trained on Tuesday following an emotional session on Monday which they used to talk through their feelings, and the squad are now understood to be determined to honour the man who breathed new life into the club with their performance against the Bluebirds.

Black armbands will be worn and a minute's silence will be observed in a mark of respect for Srivaddhanaprabha and the four other victims.

The outpouring of emotion from players, supporters and the wider community saw five books of condolence opened to the public at the King Power Stadium and a sixth was required soon after, such was the demand to pen tribute to Srivaddhanaprabha.

The Foxes have said an announcement of when the postponed League Cup tie against the Saints will be rescheduled will be made in due course.