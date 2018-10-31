Melilla will host Real Madrid in the first leg of the Copa del Rey round of 32 on Wednesday.

The game comes amid turmoil for Real Madrid, which fired Julen Lopetegui on Monday after he spent just a few months as manager. The team is coming off a 5–1 loss to rival Barcelona. Counting Sept. 26 when Real Madrid fell to Sevilla 3-0, the squad has been just 1-5-1 in La Liga and Champions League competition. Real Madrid Castilla coach Santiago Solari will come in as the interim coach.

Melilla, which plays in Spain's third tier, is coming off a 0–0 draw against Jumilla. Melilla advanced past Ontinyent in the third round of the Copa del Rey.

The second leg will take place on Dec. 5 at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Here's how to watch the first leg:

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Espanol

Live stream: Sling TV, beIN Sports Connect. You can also watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

