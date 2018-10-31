Newcastle Loanee Facing Hard Fight to Convince Magpies to Extend Season-Long Deal

Newcastle striker Salomon Rondon is already fighting for his long term future at the club after a disappointing start to his loan spell from West Brom this season.

The Venezuelan frontman moved to St James' Park on a season-long loan from the Baggies, with Dwight Gayle moving in the opposite direction. However, Rondon has yet to score in the five Premier League games that he has featured in this season, and only recently made his return from a thigh injury that had kept him out of action for a month.



The Chronicle now report that it is becoming increasingly unlikely that Rondon's loan move will be made permanent at the end of the season and will seemingly make his return back to West Brom once the campaign is over.

The striker had a £16.5m release clause in his contract during the summer but Newcastle deemed the price too steep to pay and decided to pursue a loan deal.

Rondon's contract with West Brom also included a 12-month extension which the Championship side activated and also removed the release clause.

Thus, were Newcastle to decide to turn the forward's move into a permanent stay at the club, West Brom would be in a place to negotiate a much higher transfer free.



