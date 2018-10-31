Wolves Agree to Pay €18m Fee to Sporting CP After Controversial Summer Signing of Rui Patricio

Wolves have confirmed that they will pay Sporting CP a fee of €18m for goalkeeper Rui Patricio after his summer move to the Midlands.





Patricio moved in a summer of turmoil for the Portuguese side, whose players were attacked at one point by a group of disgruntled fans at the training ground. That move was the trigger for a mass exodus, with a number of players and their agents claiming that the events effectively voided their contracts.

The club had sailed through turbulent waters under the so-called guidance of president Bruno De Carvalho, who resigned in the wake of a general assembly at the club – a move which in turn began a healing process around the club, including a structural change in leadership.

Sporting then threatened a number of clubs with legal action after 'their' players were picked up elsewhere – with the legality of the voided contracts somewhat questionable.

Wolves confirmed on Wednesday evening that they would be paying Sporting €18m for Patricio's services – a figure still well below his market value – and that they now consider the matter closed.

Other departures from Sporting this summer include Gelson Martins, who moved to Atletico Madrid. Martins has featured sporadically in the Spanish capital, grabbing a winner in the Copa del Rey this week, but is the subject of a battle between his new club and old.

A graduate of Sporting's youth system, 23-year-old Martins had a release clause of €100m in his contract – a figure which the Portuguese side are demanding be paid in full by Atletico.