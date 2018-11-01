Arsenal vs Liverpool: How Much it Costs Fans Around the World to Watch the Emirates Clash

Arsenal and Liverpool go head to head at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday evening in the biggest Premier League game of the weekend and arguably one of the biggest of the season, watching the likes of Mohamed Salah and Mesut Ozil in action.

These two clubs are among the most successful in English football history and are known around the world for their vast achievements over the decades.

It makes this weekend's fixture so enticing. But with the price of being a football fan always a regular talking point, how much does it cost supporters to go and be a part of it?

Tickets





Tickets for Arsenal fans don't come cheap, especially not for a clash against a top Premier League side - this match has unsurprisingly been labelled a Category A fixture.

Being an official Arsenal member does give a slight discount, albeit only £1.50 per ticket in this case. The most expensive single match ticket available to members comes in at £95, with the cheapest still £64. For non-members, Category A ticket prices range from £97 down to £65.50.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

It means the average price of a single game ticket for a member for this game against Liverpool is £78.81, and £80.21 for a non-member. These are right up there in Premier League circles.

Season ticket holders at least get a better deal for buying in bulk. An Arsenal season ticket in 2018/19, which gives entry to 26 games in total (19 in the league and the first seven at home in cup competitions), is thought to have a ceiling of £1,768 and a lower limit of £891. Even the most expensive works out at £68 per game, while the average is £51.13.

One upside is that the Gunners have had a ticket price freeze for the last four years.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

As away supporters, Liverpool fans get a much more affordable price as a result of a Premier League rule change from 2016 that capped prices at £30 per ticket. That is what Arsenal are charging for this fixture, offering excellent value compared to what home fans pay.

Local Travel





While Arsenal fans may be paying a pretty penny, or several, to get through the turnstiles, at least locals London travelling to the game on the city's Tube network will get there cheaply.

What's more, paying by contactless or Oyster - 'touching' in and out through the ticket barriers - can significantly reduce the price of single journeys. Those coming from Cockfosters in northern London, for example, will pay £1.50 each way contactless. That journey would be £5.90 cash.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Even from much further afield on the TFL network, Berrylands in Kingston-upon-Thames in the far south west of London, for example, the cost is still £4.90 only one way. From Chalfont & Latimer up in Buckinghamshire, the one way contactless price is £4.

These prices are to Arsenal underground station, but Holloway Road (exit only) and Finnsbury Park stations are also in relatively proximity to the stadium.

National Travel





Liverpool fans will also be able to make good use of London's Tube network to get to and from the game as many may make the journey south by train - a two hour and 12 minute journey from Liverpool Lime Street station to London Euston.

While some may be able to get train tickets cheaper by booking in advance or by use of a discount railcard, the going rate for an off-peak return is £86.90. That will get Liverpool fans from Merseyside to London well in time for the Saturday evening kick-off, with the return ticket valid on any off-peak train within one month.

The only problem is that the last train back to Liverpool on Saturday night leaves Euston at 8.11pm, only around 45 minutes or so after the final whistle at the Emirates Stadium in a different part of London. This is often the major complaint that travelling football fans have about television companies moving far away games to evening kick-offs.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

It means a potential extra cost of having to find accommodation for the night, or even having to leave the game slightly early and missing some of the action to ensure you can get home.

Other fans may choose to charter coaches to the game or carpool with friends, both of which would be cheaper options.

International Travel





Premier League football is a huge draw for the football tourist, particularly a game of such magnitude between two clubs with vast international followings.

Premier League clubs have many loyal fans in Ireland, and this close to the game return flights with Flybe from Dublin to London Southend Airport arriving on the morning of the game and departing the following day costs £252.

As with most travel, those who book their flights far in advance can often get much better deals.

Coming from Paris, returns flights from Charles de Gaulle airport to London Luton with easyjet, arriving on Saturday morning and departing on Sunday morning, are priced at £223.

The Premier League is booming in North America thanks to easily accessible television coverage. Any fans coming from soccer-mad Toronto to see Arsenal and Liverpool can expect to pay £703 for last minute return flight on Air Transat, arriving at London Gatwick the day before the game and leaving on Monday.

English clubs, particularly Liverpool, are big in Thailand and so fans from Bangkok wishing to see their heroes in action could get to London Gatwick from as little as £583 with Cathay Pacific as long as they don't mind a layover in Hong Kong.

Robertus Pudyanto/GettyImages

That would be as part of a longer stay in England, leaving Thailand on Thursday (1st November), arriving Friday morning for the game on Saturday and returning home the following Friday after a week exploring the sights of London and the rest of the United Kingdom.

In each case, navigating from the various London airports to the Emirates Stadium will add cost.

Extras





Of course, when you have your ticket and you've arrived at the stadium, there are still plenty of things to spend money on.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

An official matchday programme at the Emirates Stadium costs £3.50. And the most recent BBC Price of Football study found that a pie is £3.90 and a cup of tea is £2.50. Buying each of those three things, so central to the matchday experience, will give you just 10p change from £10.

And the tourist fans may find it hard to resist buying a shirt as a souvenir from their trip. A replica short sleeve Arsenal adult home shirt this season is priced at £55, the long sleeve version is £60, and one with a player name ranges from £71 to £79 depending on font and patch options.

National train fares and flight costs estimated on current availability at time of writing.

Sources: Transport for London, BBC Price of Football 2017, TrainLine, Google Flights, Arsenal Direct