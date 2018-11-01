Borussia Dortmund Leading Chase for Man City Ace Phil Foden & Could Sign Him for Bargain £175,000

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are reportedly leading the chase for Manchester City starlet Phil Foden, and could snatch the youngster for as little as £175,000.

BVB have already managed to take Jadon Sancho of City's books and the teenager is making waves in Germany, having scored four goals and contributed four assists in his 10 league appearances so far this season.

According to MailOnline Sport, the German outfit have now turned their focus to Foden, who will be out of contract in 18 months. And what's more, they may only need to pay a fraction of the transfer fee that Foden may be expected to command.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Despite the reports of them leading the race, no progress has been made on that front and Foden's representatives are keen to open talks with City champions over a new contract for the player, who is believed to be keen on remaining at the Etihad.

Dortmund, though, could be tempting for the youngster as they would be able to guarantee him playing time, something Pep Guardiola simply cannot do given the experienced options at his disposal.

Foden has played just 20 minutes since starring against Oxford United in the EFL Cup in September, though it seems he is happy to be patient for now - even asking to play for the club's Under-23 side just to get some action.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

However, the lure of more minutes could turn his head given Sancho's exploits in the Bundesliga. Serie A champions Juventus have also been credited with an interest in the 18-year-old ace and there could be a tug of war over his services in Europe if City can't tie him down to a new deal.