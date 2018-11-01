Cardiff City vs Leicester City Preview: How to Watch, Live Stream, Team News & More

Leicester City's Premier League clash against Cardiff on Saturday afternoon will go ahead after the death of owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.
Srivaddhanaprabha and four others lost their lives after the helicopter they were in crashed outside of the King Power Stadium last Saturday evening.
The game at the weekend is expected to be an emotional one as the Foxes will be looking to pay tribute to their former owner by winning their first league encounter since late September.
Their opponents are hovering above the relegation zone after losing seven of their opening 10 league matches this season.
Check out 90min's preview for Leicester's trip to the Cardiff City Stadium below.
How to Watch
|When Is Kick-Off?
|Saturday 3 November
|What Time Is Kick-Off?
|15:00 (BST)
|Where Is It Played?
|Cardiff City Stadium
|TV Channel/Live Stream?
|Live Stream
|Referee?
|Lee Probert
Team News
Leicester City midfielder Daniel Amartey is expected to be out for the rest of the season after suffering a horrific ankle injury during his side's 1-1 draw with West Ham last Saturday. Striker Jamie Vardy, who came on as a second-half substitute against the Hammers, could return to the starting XI.
Midfielder Harry Arter could return to Cardiff's starting XI after missing his side's 4-1 defeat at Liverpool last Saturday. Centre-back pairing Sol Bamba and Sean Morrison will be expected to keep their places despite conceding six goals in their last two matches.
Predicted Lineups
|Cardiff
|Etheridge; Ecuele Manga, Morrison, Bamba, Bennett; Camarasa, Arter, Gunnarsson, Murphy; Paterson, Reid
|Leicester
|Schmeichel; Ricardo Pereira, Evans, Maguire, Chilwell; Ndidi, Iborra, Gray, Maddison, Albrighton; Vardy
Head-to-Head Record
This will be the first meeting between these two sides since their Championship encounter in 2013 which finished in a 1-1 draw. Wes Morgan, Kasper Schmeichel and Jamie Vardy are the only survivors from that match.
The Foxes have not won at the Cardiff City Stadium since their 3-1 win during the 2010 Championship play-off semi-final. Overall, the Bluebirds have the better head-to-head record, winning 24 encounters to Leicester's 22 across all competitions.
Recent Form
Leicester have not picked up three points since their away win at Newcastle United in September. They have lost two of their last five matches, with Vardy failing to find the back of the net in his last three Premier League encounters.
Meanwhile, Cardiff have only picked up one win from their opening 10 league matches following their promotion from the Championship. Neil Warnock's men scored four goals on home soil last time out when they dispatched Fulham 4-2.
Here's how each team has performed in their last five fixtures:
|Cardiff City
|Leicester City
|Liverpool 4-1 Cardiff (27/10)
|Leicester 1-1 West Ham (27/10)
|Cardiff 4-2 Fulham (20/10)
|Arsenal 3-1 Leicester (22/10)
|Tottenham 1-0 Cardiff (6/10)
|Leicester 1-2 Everton (6/10)
|Cardiff 1-2 Burnley (30/9)
|Newcastle 0-2 Leicester (29/9)
|Cardiff 0-5 Manchester City (22/9)
|Wolves 0-0 Leicester (25/9)
(Away side won on penalties)
Prediction
There is going to be a lot of emotion in the game after the sad events that occurred over the weekend. Cardiff are at home and they will be expected to have a go at the Foxes. That will play into Leicester's hands because their strength is counter-attacking the opposition.
After conceding 23 goals from their opening 10 matches, it won't be a surprise if Puel's men breach Warnock's leaky defence once again. Saying that the home team should take confidence from their previous clash at the Cardiff City Stadium when they put four past Fulham.
Prediction: Cardiff City 1-3 Leicester City