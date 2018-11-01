Cardiff City vs Leicester City Preview: How to Watch, Live Stream, Team News & More

By 90Min
November 01, 2018

Leicester City's Premier League clash against Cardiff on Saturday afternoon will go ahead after the death of owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

Srivaddhanaprabha and four others lost their lives after the helicopter they were in crashed outside of the King Power Stadium last Saturday evening.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

The game at the weekend is expected to be an emotional one as the Foxes will be looking to pay tribute to their former owner by winning their first league encounter since late September.

Their opponents are hovering above the relegation zone after losing seven of their opening 10 league matches this season.

Check out 90min's preview for Leicester's trip to the Cardiff City Stadium below. 

How to Watch


When Is Kick-Off? Saturday 3 November
What Time Is Kick-Off? 15:00 (BST)
Where Is It Played? Cardiff City Stadium
TV Channel/Live Stream? Live Stream
Referee? Lee Probert 

Team News


Leicester City midfielder Daniel Amartey is expected to be out for the rest of the season after suffering a horrific ankle injury during his side's 1-1 draw with West Ham last Saturday. Striker Jamie Vardy, who came on as a second-half substitute against the Hammers, could return to the starting XI. 

FBL-ENG-PR-LEICESTER-WEST HAM

Midfielder Harry Arter could return to Cardiff's starting XI after missing his side's 4-1 defeat at Liverpool last Saturday. Centre-back pairing Sol Bamba and Sean Morrison will be expected to keep their places despite conceding six goals in their last two matches.

Predicted Lineups 


Cardiff Etheridge; Ecuele Manga, Morrison, Bamba, Bennett; Camarasa, Arter, Gunnarsson, Murphy; Paterson, Reid
Leicester Schmeichel; Ricardo Pereira, Evans, Maguire, Chilwell; Ndidi, Iborra, Gray, Maddison, Albrighton; Vardy 

Head-to-Head Record 

This will be the first meeting between these two sides since their Championship encounter in 2013 which finished in a 1-1 draw. Wes Morgan, Kasper Schmeichel and Jamie Vardy are the only survivors from that match. 

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester City - Carabao Cup Third Round

The Foxes have not won at the Cardiff City Stadium since their 3-1 win during the 2010 Championship play-off semi-final. Overall, the Bluebirds have the better head-to-head record, winning 24 encounters to Leicester's 22 across all competitions.

Recent Form 

Leicester have not picked up three points since their away win at Newcastle United in September. They have lost two of their last five matches, with Vardy failing to find the back of the net in his last three Premier League encounters. 

Cardiff City v Fulham FC - Premier League

Meanwhile, Cardiff have only picked up one win from their opening 10 league matches following their promotion from the Championship. Neil Warnock's men scored four goals on home soil last time out when they dispatched Fulham 4-2.

Here's how each team has performed in their last five fixtures:

Cardiff City Leicester City
Liverpool 4-1 Cardiff (27/10) Leicester 1-1 West Ham (27/10)
Cardiff 4-2 Fulham (20/10) Arsenal 3-1 Leicester (22/10)
Tottenham 1-0 Cardiff (6/10) Leicester 1-2 Everton (6/10)
Cardiff 1-2 Burnley (30/9) Newcastle 0-2 Leicester (29/9)
Cardiff 0-5 Manchester City (22/9) Wolves 0-0 Leicester (25/9)
(Away side won on penalties)

Prediction


There is going to be a lot of emotion in the game after the sad events that occurred over the weekend. Cardiff are at home and they will be expected to have a go at the Foxes. That will play into Leicester's hands because their strength is counter-attacking the opposition.

After conceding 23 goals from their opening 10 matches, it won't be a surprise if Puel's men breach Warnock's leaky defence once again. Saying that the home team should take confidence from their previous clash at the Cardiff City Stadium when they put four past Fulham.

Prediction: Cardiff City 1-3 Leicester City 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)