Cardiff City vs Leicester City Preview: How to Watch, Live Stream, Team News & More

Leicester City's Premier League clash against Cardiff on Saturday afternoon will go ahead after the death of owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

Srivaddhanaprabha and four others lost their lives after the helicopter they were in crashed outside of the King Power Stadium last Saturday evening.

The game at the weekend is expected to be an emotional one as the Foxes will be looking to pay tribute to their former owner by winning their first league encounter since late September.

Their opponents are hovering above the relegation zone after losing seven of their opening 10 league matches this season.

How to Watch

When Is Kick-Off? Saturday 3 November What Time Is Kick-Off? 15:00 (BST) Where Is It Played? Cardiff City Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? Live Stream Referee? Lee Probert