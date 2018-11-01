Gary Neville Says He Would Sign Liverpool Defender for Man Utd If he Could

Former Manchester United full-back Gary Neville has revealed that he would get Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk for the Red Devils if he could.

The Sky Sports pundit was feeling a bit bored during his commute on Thursday morning and invited fans on Twitter for a quick Q&A to pass the time.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Neville answered several questions with some surprising remarks. But picking Van Dijk for United wasn't one as it really is a no-brainer.

He also named Real Madrid and Spain defender Sergio Ramos as a player he would rush to Old Trafford if he could.

Ramos or Van Dijk https://t.co/GwD0Q8GCh1 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) November 1, 2018

Neville has expressed a liking for the Netherlands international in the past and seems to be a big fan.

"I thought Van Dijk was a good player at Southampton, but I didn't think he was worth £75m," he said on The Gary Neville podcast two months ago.





"And I didn't think he would have the impact on Liverpool's defence that he has had. He’s a monster and is looking a bit like Jaap Stam. It looks like he just throws people out of the way."





The pundit also revealed his preference for Liverpool's attacking trio after being asked whether he would take the Reds' front three or Manchester City's front three.

Both sides have formidable players in their attack and City are scoring goals for fun at the moment. However, Neville has implied that Liverpool's front three are better but only just.

The former player has also backed United to make it to the top four and has tipped Juventus to win the Champions League at the end of the season.

Check his personal Twitter account for the full scoop.