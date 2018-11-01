Maurizio Sarri Reportedly Identifies AC Milan Star Suso as 'Perfect' January Signing

Chelsea are reportedly considering a January move for former Liverpool forward Suso, who has revived his career in Serie A with Milan since leaving the Reds in 2015.

The Spaniard, 24, only managed 21 senior appearances at Anfield before departing in January 2015, but has since scored 19 goals and registered 33 assists in 107 games for I Rossoneri, sparking interest in his signature from all over Europe.

11 - Suso (four goals, seven assists) and Cristiano Ronaldo (seven goals, four assists) have been involved in the most Serie A goals this season. Holy. — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) November 1, 2018

He reportedly has a release clause of around £36.5m in his contract, and Chelsea are thought to be tempted by this despite Milan's determination to keep a hold of their star man.

The rumours come from Calcio Mercato, who claim that Chelsea have given the player 'great attention', and that Blues boss Maurizio Sarri believes the player would be a 'perfect' fit in his system.

The club are believed to have made contact with the player's agent - though it is unclear if the contact involves Suso directly.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Such is Milan's concern over the matter that they are reportedly considering opening contract negotiations with the winger, even though he has three years to run on his current deal, in order to scrap his release clause and stave off interest from elsewhere.

According to the Calcio Mercato report, the release clause expires in the summer, and only applies to foreign clubs.

Chelsea are not the only club to be linked, as Atletico Madrid are named as one of many major European clubs interested in the player.

Etsuo Hara/GettyImages

It's the Blues, however, who are reportedly of most concern to Milan, as Maurizio Sarri targets a player he is familiar with from his days as manager of Napoli in Serie A.