Tottenham Legend Dubs England Midfielder as 'Little Modric' After Carabao Cup Performance

By 90Min
November 01, 2018

Former Tottenham and England centre-back Graham Roberts has claimed that Harry Winks can become Spurs' new Luka Modric after putting in an impressive performance at West Ham on Wednesday night.

Winks was instrumental in Spurs' progress into the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup with victory at the London Stadium, and Roberts has suggested that the young England midfielder can fill the shoes of ex-Tottenham midfielder Modric.

Tweeting after the game, Roberts said: "Really enjoying Harry Winks at the moment, a delightful player. Can be our little Modric long-term I hope".

The Englishman looks to be back to full fitness after struggling with ankle injuries in recent seasons which caused him to miss the 2018 World Cup. Winks looks on course for regular games with Spurs over the upcoming weeks and also earned his second cap for England in the 3-2 victory over Spain last month. 

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Spurs will take on north London rivals Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup after brushing past West Ham in the fourth round. A brace from Heung-Min Son and a rare goal from Spanish strike Fernando Llorente helped Spurs ease past the Hammers.

Tottenham return to Premier League action on Saturday evening when they travel to Molineux to take on newly promoted Wolves and hope to return back to the top four with a win. 

