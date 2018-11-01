Unai Emery Praises Aaron Ramsey for Professional Attitude as Arsenal Career Seemingly Nears End

By 90Min
November 01, 2018

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has praised the professionalism of midfielder Aaron Ramsey, insisting that the Welshman continues to be focused on the Gunners despite being all but certain to leave the club at the end of the season.

After Arsenal withdrew their offer following months of unsuccessful talks it became clear that Ramsey's time at the club was coming to an end. And, just this week, he was apparently finally informed why that offer was withdrawn.

He will remain until the end of the season, rather than leave in January, after previously insisting that he would see out his contract. And Emery remains pleased with his contributions and mature attitude in light of everything that is going on.

"The most important thing for me with Aaron is that I spoke with him last week and his spirit, his quality, his performance and his focus is with us," the Gunners boss explained at a press conference following Wednesday night's Carabao Cup win over Blackpool, via Arsenal.com.

"In training, in matches and again today and also on Sunday when he played 20 minutes at Crystal Palace. He played with this spirit and his focus with us and in training and every match, like today also, he is working very well."

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

Ramsey has been in an out of the Arsenal team in recent weeks, only appearing as a substitute in the last three Premier League games. But he captained the team against Sporting CP in the Europa League last week and also played the full 90 minutes against Blackpool.

The 27-year-old has been linked with Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Everton, while Barcelona and Juventus have also been mentioned as foreign destinations.

He will be eligible to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs as of January.

