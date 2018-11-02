AC Milan Star Lucas Biglia Reportedly Set for a Month on the Sidelines Due to Calf Injury

By 90Min
November 02, 2018

AC Milan's dramatic win over Sampdoria in Serie A came at a cost for Gennaro Gattuso's side, as key midfielder Lucas Biglia left the San Siro on crutches after the game. The Argentine is now expected to be out for a month with a calf injury sustained during the Serie A clash.

Biglia missed the midweek win over Genoa, in which Milan once again won by a fine margin, courtesy of a 91st minute winner from Alessio Romagnoli to seal a late 2-1 win to make it two Serie A victories in the space of three days.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Influential midfielder Biglia missed out on Wednesday's match, however, and according the 32-year-old is now set for up to a month on the sidelines, according to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football-Italia).

The Argentina international is apparently set to undergo scans to discover the full extent of his calf injury, with the report suggesting that it is a muscular problem which is likely to keep Biglia out of action for a number of weeks.

Gattuso turned to on-loan midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko to fill Biglia's void in Milan's holding midfield slot during the midweek win over Genoa. The Frenchman has had limited opportunities at the San Siro since completing his temporary switch from Chelsea in the summer.

Milan did not appear too comfortable in the Argentine's absence, with Gattuso opting to switch to a back three system in a bid to shore up Milan's defence, without the protective cover of Biglia in midfield shielding what is usually a back four in the side.

Results were mixed in the overall effect of the system without Biglia's presence, as a Romagnoli own goal in the second half almost forced the home side to settle for a point. However, the Milan captain atoned for his error with a stoppage time winner at the San Siro to send his side into the top four of Serie A.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)