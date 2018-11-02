AC Milan Star Lucas Biglia Reportedly Set for a Month on the Sidelines Due to Calf Injury

AC Milan's dramatic win over Sampdoria in Serie A came at a cost for Gennaro Gattuso's side, as key midfielder Lucas Biglia left the San Siro on crutches after the game. The Argentine is now expected to be out for a month with a calf injury sustained during the Serie A clash.

Biglia missed the midweek win over Genoa, in which Milan once again won by a fine margin, courtesy of a 91st minute winner from Alessio Romagnoli to seal a late 2-1 win to make it two Serie A victories in the space of three days.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Influential midfielder Biglia missed out on Wednesday's match, however, and according the 32-year-old is now set for up to a month on the sidelines, according to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football-Italia).

The Argentina international is apparently set to undergo scans to discover the full extent of his calf injury, with the report suggesting that it is a muscular problem which is likely to keep Biglia out of action for a number of weeks.

Gattuso turned to on-loan midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko to fill Biglia's void in Milan's holding midfield slot during the midweek win over Genoa. The Frenchman has had limited opportunities at the San Siro since completing his temporary switch from Chelsea in the summer.

Milan did not appear too comfortable in the Argentine's absence, with Gattuso opting to switch to a back three system in a bid to shore up Milan's defence, without the protective cover of Biglia in midfield shielding what is usually a back four in the side.

Conte to AC Milan is unlikely to happen, as the Italian manager is too expensive for the Via Aldo Rossi club. If Gennaro Gattuso gets sacked, the likely coach to replace him will be Roberto Donadoni. — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) October 26, 2018

Results were mixed in the overall effect of the system without Biglia's presence, as a Romagnoli own goal in the second half almost forced the home side to settle for a point. However, the Milan captain atoned for his error with a stoppage time winner at the San Siro to send his side into the top four of Serie A.