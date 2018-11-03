Bournemouth 1-2 Man Utd: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Rashford Earns Win in Added Time

Marcus Rashford's goal in added time handed Manchester United a 2-1 win against Bournemouth. The game looked to be heading for a draw after Anthony Martial cancelled out Callum Wilson's opener, however the substitute was on hand to score the winner in the final moments of the game.

The hosts almost had a perfect start inside the opening five minutes, but Ryan Fraser could only fire straight at David de Gea following a swift counter attack from Eddie Howe's side, while Callum Wilson and Junior Stanislas both had chances to break the deadlock soon after.

Bournemouth however didn't have to wait too long after to take a deserved lead, as an unmarked Wilson slotted home Stanislas' cross for his sixth league goal of the season after 11 minutes.

Despite the home side dominating the early exchanges, United equalised ten minutes before half-time when Anthony Martial netted his fifth league goal of the season following a smart cut-back from Alexis Sanchez, sending both sides into the interval on level terms.

Bournemouth went close to taking the lead at the beginning of the second half, but David Brooks' impudent flick from close range was well saved by De Gea, who managed to grasp the ball at the second attempt.

Asmir Begovic then had to be alert to thwart both Martial and Luke Shaw in the space of a minute, before tipping Sanchez's header over, as the game threatened to open up at the Vitality Stadium.

United's pressure almost resulted in a goal when Ashley Young's free kick hit the woodwork, before Ake and Brooks did extremely well to deny Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba with some last-ditch blocks to keep the game level, while Ander Herrara curled an effort narrowly wide moments later.

De Gea and Begovic were then on hand to deny Brooks and Jesse Lingard respectively at either end of the pitch, before Rashford's goal in added time earned Jose Mourninho's side a win in the dying seconds of the game.

BOURNEMOUTH





Key Talking Point





As much as Bournemouth's attacking play in the game, especially in the first half, would've pleased Eddie Howe, their inability to take their chances ultimately cost them.

After appearing to soak up the pressure well in the second half, it took until added time before United claimed the win despite a valiant defensive effort from the hosts, and will point to chances in the first half as to where they can improve going forward.





Player Ratings





Starting XI: Begovic (7); Francis (6), S. Cook (7), Ake (8), Smith (6); Stanislas (7), L. Cook (6), Lerma (6), Fraser (7); Brooks (7); Wilson (8).

Substitutes: Gosling (6), Ibe (5), Surman (N/A)

STAR MAN





While the attacking displays of Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson caught the eye, Nathan Ake was brilliant at the back for Bournemouth, giving an assured performance at the heart of Bournemouth's defence, and certainly didn't deserve to be on the losing side.

Epitomised by his block in front of Marcus Rashford in the second half, the Dutch international stuck to his task well all afternoon, and couldn't quite intercept Pogba's cross to Rashford for the decisive goal of the game.

Young off the bar, rebound to Rashford, three yards out, who blasts it into the only place he can't score - straight into Nathan Ake. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) November 3, 2018





Gotta feel for Bournemouth. But good second half from United. Nathan Ake superb 👍 #BOUMUN — Chris Rogers (@Chris_Rogers20) November 3, 2018

WORST PLAYER





It's hard to pick a worst player for the home side, however Lewis Cook won't want to see United's first goal of the game, as Martial drifted off the midfielder to find space in the area before scoring before half-time.

MANCHESTER UNITED





Key Talking Point





Jose Mourinho's side were fortunate to be on level terms at half-time, as United were second best for the vast majority of the opening 45 minutes.

The Red Devils looked shaky both in their defending and in their passing as Bournemouth looked a threat every time they went forward, with their pace and energy causing a sluggish United side some real problems.

Things did improve for the visitors in the second half significantly, partly due to the additions of Ander Herrera and Marcus Rashford from the bench, with the latter atoning for an earlier miss and score what proved to be the winner.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: De Gea (7); Young (6), Smalling (5), Lindelof (6), Shaw (7); Fred (5), Matic (5, Pogba (6); Mata (6), Sanchez (7), Martial (8*).

Substitutes: Rashford (7), Herrera (8), Lingard (5)

STAR MAN





Anthony Martial proved once again how important he is for this United side, popping up with an important goal in the first half, courtesy of a smart cut-back from Alexis Sanchez.

The forward looked a threat every time he received the ball, with his pace, dribbling ability, and composure in the vital moment helping the visitors earn a point.

Most goals for #ManUtd since Sept 2015



Anthony Martial 42

Marcus Rashford 33

Romelu Lukaku 31#Martial pic.twitter.com/wrkXtr9M6V — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) November 3, 2018





You're the best Anthony Martial.#BOUMUN — The Flash ⚡ (@AnasMohd_MZ) November 3, 2018





Now that’s more like it, a bit of actual football from us. Anthony Martial in the right places at the right time yet again. Great persistence from Alexis Sanchez and an accurate ball in. Hopefully that sparks some life into us. Still terrified any time Bournemouth run at us #MUFC — Billy (@BilboRocky) November 3, 2018

WORST PLAYER





Chris Smalling had a difficult game against Bournemouth, as the centre back looked shaky for large spells of the game.

Callum Wilson ran off the defender for the opening goal of the game without doing too much, and in general, didn't look assured at the heart of United's defence.

Footage of Chris Smalling trying to contain Callum Wilson... pic.twitter.com/GhPgdesSR6 — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) November 3, 2018





My gran would be more comfortable on ball than Chris Smalling and she’s 78, 5ft1 and never kicked a ball in her life #BOUMUN #MUFC — Danny (@DannyDilworth) November 3, 2018





Chris Smalling. Absolute mess - dives in and completely misses the ball, to allow David Brooks a big chance.



Bombing out Eric Bailly after one poor performance vs Brighton, in favour of Smalling (who has consistently made errors in his career) makes no sense. — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) November 3, 2018

Looking Ahead





Bournemouth's next game is a trip to Newcastle, as they look to bounce back following the manner of this defeat.

Following a Champions League game against Juventus, Manchester United have the small matter of the Manchester derby as their next fixture in the Premier League.