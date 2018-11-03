How to Watch Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Rayo Vallecano vs. Barcelona play a La Liga match on Saturday, Nov. 3.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 03, 2018

Rayo Vallecano hosts Barcelona in a La Liga contest on Saturday, Nov. 3. Kickoff from Campo de Fútbol de Vallecas is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. ET.

Barcelona is coming off a 5–1 win over Real Madrid who then fired their manager after the loss. In La Liga, Barca sits atop the standings with 21 points and six wins.

In La Liga, Rayo Vallecano is coming off a 2–1 defeat to Girona after Anthony Lozano scored the wining goal for Girona in the 88th minute. Rayo sits close to the bottom of La Liga standings with six points and only one win. 

Rayo Vallencano drew its Copa del Rey match midweek, while Barcelona won 1–0. 

Here's how to watch Saturday's game. 

How to Watch

Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: beIN Sports USA, beIN Sports en Español

Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

