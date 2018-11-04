AC Milan is believed to have offered a six-month deal to LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, which would see the 37-year-old return to the San Siro.

Ibrahimovic left Manchester United in March to join the Major League Soccer side, where he has netted an impressive 22 goals in 27 appearances for LA Galaxy. The legendary striker has recently been heavily linked with a return to Europe, and Milan - with whom Ibrahimovic spent two years between 2010 and 2012 - has been touted as a potential suitor for the Swedish superstar.

News of Milan's offer to Ibrahimovic comes from Italian outlet Tuttosport, via Calciomercato. According to the report, the Rossoneri have proposed a six-month contract with an option to extend the deal until 2020. However, the striker is said to have demanded a guaranteed 18-month deal.

Milan is currently expecting punishment from UEFA after breaching Financial Fair Play regulations, but Calciomercato state that Ibrahimovic's wage, thought to be around £1.3m per year, would not prove to be a financial issue for the club.

La Gazzetta dello Sport states that both Ibrahimovic and his wife Helena are keen on a return to Milan, having spent several enjoyable years in the city.

In his 85 appearances for Milan, Ibrahimovic racked up an impressive 56 goals and 24 assists, before leaving Italy to join French side Paris Saint-Germain. He has also represented the likes of Inter, Juventus and Barcelona during his illustrious career.

After suffering a serious knee injury in April 2017 while representing Manchester United, many feared that his career had come to an abrupt end. However, he returned seven months later and became the first player to feature for seven different clubs in the Champions League.

As a result of his injury, he fell out of favor in Manchester and was subsequently granted a free transfer to LA Galaxy. He netted twice on his debut, including a sublime 45-yard strike which prompted many to proclaim that the Swede was back to his best.