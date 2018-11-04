Cristiano Ronaldo Says He May Join Forces With Wayne Rooney Again in the Future

Former Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he would like to join forces with his ex-teammate from Manchester United, Wayne Rooney.

The duo were part of one of the most successful Red Devils teams under Sir Alex Ferguson and played together for six years before Ronaldo departed for Real Madrid in 2009.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

They won three Premier League titles, as well as the Champions League while playing together in the United attack. Rooney went on to become the club's highest ever scorer in the wake of Ronaldo's move to Spain. The former England international also became his country's top scorer and now plays in the MLS with D.C United following a short spell at Everton.

“For me the power of Wayne Rooney is his mentality and strength," Ronaldo told Goalhanger films, via Manchester Evening News. "He never stops, he always runs, helps the team. He’s a fantastic team player and he scores goals. He scored important goals, for me he’s fantastic.

“He was the kid of England. Everyone loved him. He is a fantastic boy, fantastic player. I used to call him, between me and my mates, the pit bull. I remember when he lost the ball he was so powerful, a strong guy, he shoots unbelievable.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"He scored many goals, what can I say? I miss playing with him. The future nobody knows. Maybe we’ll play one day together again.”

The Portuguese attacker joined Juventus on a four-year deal and will be 37 by the time his contract expires with the Old Lady. However, there could be a future for him in the MLS if he decides to keep on going.