Jose Mourinho Admits Man Utd Were 'Very Lucky' to Win Against Bournemouth After First Half Display

Manhcester United manager Jose Mourinho admitted his side were fortunate to beat Bournemouth 2-1 following an 'awful' first half.

Anthony Martial's goal ten minutes before half-time cancelled out Callum Wilson's opener, before Marcus Rashford came on as a second half substitute to score the winner in the second minute of added time.

Despite the win, Mourinho recognised how poor his team were defensively in the first half, which could've cost his side had the hosts been more clinical with their efforts on goal.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

"We were a very, very lucky team," said Mourinho speaking post-match to BT Sport, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"It was a first half that could, should be, game over, 5-2, 6-2 easily, and in the second half until we scored I had the feeling we were a very unlucky team because we should score three, four, five goals.

"We were really poor, defensively awful. And I do not just look to my defenders, as a team we did not start pressing up, the work we did during the week."

Bournemouth 1-2 Man Utd FT:



Shots: 18-18

Pass accuracy: 77%-79%

Chances created: 12-14

Possession: 49%-51%



An end-to-end game finishes in dramatic fashion. pic.twitter.com/ptc8ToUnvD — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 3, 2018

The win for United moves them up to seventh in the Premier League, level on points with Bournemouth following their third successive win at the Vitality Stadium.

While the first half was far from perfect for United, the Red Devils improved in the second period, thanks to the introduction of both Rashford and Ander Herrera, as Mourinho paid tribute to the character his side showed.

He added: "We have fantastic character and the heart that any result, the game is not over and we go until the end.

"I am trying to find the balance where we develop the team in the second, third phase of attack. When we are in control we have no problems, but when the opponent is in control we do."