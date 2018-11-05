Former Premier League Referee Claims West Ham Should Have Been Awarded Penalty During Burnley Win

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg believes West Ham should have been awarded a penalty when Grady Diangana was hauled down in the Burnley box by Steven Defour during the Hammers' 4-1 win over the Clarets on Saturday.

The Hammers youngster didn't protest much after referee Roger East failed to penalise the Belgian for the foul, but Clattenburg has argued that the player's carrying on should not have affected East's decision.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche applauded Diangana for his conduct yet later admitted that the Irons should have been awarded a spot kick.

And, as revealed in the Daily Mail after the result, former top flight official Clattenburg was critical of his former colleague's fitness and positioning.

"I am shocked that West Ham were not awarded a penalty when Grady Diangana was felled by Steven Defour," Clattenburg said. "Sean Dyche praised Diangana for not making a meal of it but that is not why it was not given.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

"When a player is racing into the box with a defender in pursuit, the referee must be as close as possible but Roger East’s positioning was wrong.

"This was only his second Premier League match after failing a fitness test. A lack of games makes you rusty."

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

Despite not receiving a penalty, West Ham still scored four goals, with Marko Arnautovic, Felipe Anderson and Javier Hernandez all getting on the scoresheet - Anderson with a brace - to hand Manuel Pellegrini his third league win of the season and his first since September.