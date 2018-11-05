Jadon Sancho Reveals Delight at Playing Alongside 'Idol' Marco Reus at Borussia Dortmund

By 90Min
November 05, 2018

Borussia Dortmund sensation Jadon Sancho has heaped praise on teammate Marco Reus after the German's goal helped to seal victory away at Wolfsburg on Sunday, moving the Black-Yellows four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

Reus' 20th minute header sealed an important win for Lucien Favre's team as he added to his five goals and four assists this season, his best ever start to a league campaign. Sancho has now revealed in an interview that he idolises the winger, and claims he's ready to learn from his captain's experience and quality.

Ronny Hartmann/GettyImages

"I look up to Marco Reus because he's a very big player - I look up to him like an idol," Sancho told Deutsche Welle at Wolfsburg's Volkswagen Arena.

Sancho and Reus have proved a deadly duo so far in the league, with the 18-year-old Englishman bursting onto the scene this season with four goals and six assists. His impressive form has helped Dortmund go unbeaten in their first ten league games, with Die Schwarzgelben also boasting a perfect record in this season's Champions League.


Sancho claims he wants to get more advice from Reus, who has also been lending advice to fellow youngster Jacob Brun Larsen, in order to further improve his game.

"It's good to have him on the pitch talking to me and giving me advice, because when he tells me things I listen. I just have to keep taking that advice and learning as a player."

Sancho's start to life abroad has been electric since moving out of his comfort zone to Germany, and he is not the only English youngster currently enjoying life in the Bundesliga. 

Fellow 18-year-old, Reiss Nelson, on loan at Hoffenheim from Arsenal, has five goals in his last six games, with both players following in the footsteps of Everton forward Ademola Lookman, who shone on loan at RB Leipzig last season.

