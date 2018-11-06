Manchester United & Arsenal Hesitant Over Formation of Proposed European Super League

By 90Min
November 06, 2018

Manchester United and Arsenal are urging caution from fellow European clubs regarding the proposed formation of a new Super League. 

Recent reports have suggested that the league could be instated as early as 2021, with as many as 11 sides across the continent set to be founding members for the elite division, to keep pace financially with the Premier League. 

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

According to The Telegraph however, United, along with Arsenal, are the two sides within the 11 that are most hesitant for the change which could radically alter the current footballing calendar, while a senior Whitehall source told the publication that the UK Government would strongly oppose the idea. 

The league would include Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Milan and Bayern Munich as founding members, although the concept has been staunchly condemned by UEFA president, Aleksander Ceferin.

He said: "It would damage football worldwide. It would be boring. To see Juve vs. Bayern every week would be more boring than let's say Juve vs. Torino. It's no question for me that I will fight and do all I can against such a league for as long as I am here.


"If we are talking about a closed system, we can forget about solidarity and the development of football. In the long run, the clubs would be the losers."

It remains to be seen how the proposed European Super League would function due to an agreement between UEFA and the European Club Association that runs until 2022, the year after the proposed start of the new division. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)