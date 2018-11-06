Manchester United & Arsenal Hesitant Over Formation of Proposed European Super League

Manchester United and Arsenal are urging caution from fellow European clubs regarding the proposed formation of a new Super League.

Recent reports have suggested that the league could be instated as early as 2021, with as many as 11 sides across the continent set to be founding members for the elite division, to keep pace financially with the Premier League.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

According to The Telegraph however, United, along with Arsenal, are the two sides within the 11 that are most hesitant for the change which could radically alter the current footballing calendar, while a senior Whitehall source told the publication that the UK Government would strongly oppose the idea.

The league would include Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Milan and Bayern Munich as founding members, although the concept has been staunchly condemned by UEFA president, Aleksander Ceferin.

Statement from ⁦@EuropeanLeagues⁩ rejecting talk of European Super League, supporting domestic leagues and backing Uefa control of European club competitions pic.twitter.com/2CKx3LkrSQ — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) November 6, 2018

He said: "It would damage football worldwide. It would be boring. To see Juve vs. Bayern every week would be more boring than let's say Juve vs. Torino. It's no question for me that I will fight and do all I can against such a league for as long as I am here.





"If we are talking about a closed system, we can forget about solidarity and the development of football. In the long run, the clubs would be the losers."

It remains to be seen how the proposed European Super League would function due to an agreement between UEFA and the European Club Association that runs until 2022, the year after the proposed start of the new division.