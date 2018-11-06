Mark Hughes 'Facing the Sack' at Southampton After Dreadful Start to the Season

Southampton are set to relieve Mark Hughes of his managerial duties if the Saints fail to pick up a win against Watford on Saturday.

Following their 6-1 defeat against Manchester City on Sunday afternoon, Southampton now sit in 16th place in the Premier League and are just one point above the relegation zone.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Southampton have won just one game all season and have only scored one goal from open play since that win, which took place at the start of September. Hughes has come under huge pressure from supporters, who are entirely unconvinced by the brand of football he has tried to implement and the subsequent results that have followed.

According to the Mirror, the board share this sentiment and Hughes could be left without a job if the Saints don't earn all three points when they welcome Watford to St Mary's Stadium on Saturday.

A list of potential replacements has already been devised, with familiar names such as Sam Allardyce and David Moyes being mentioned alongside former Southampton manager Gordan Strachan.

Another name in the pipeline is former Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim, who recently ended his four year tenure with the Ligue 1 outfit. During that time he guided them to the league title and to a Champions League semi-final, so he certainly has enough pedigree to be a success.

However, the Portuguese could be set for a move to manage in the Chinese Super League, with Beijing Guoan being one possible destination.

Juergen Schwarz/GettyImages

Hughes has been in the Southampton hot seat for just eight months and, if he were to lose his job, he would be the first managerial casualty of the season in the Premier League.