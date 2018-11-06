How to Watch Napoli vs. PSG: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Napoli vs PSG in Champions League action on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

By Michael Shapiro
November 06, 2018

The battle for power in Group C of the UEFA Champions League continues on Tuesday as Napoli hosts PSG. Kickoff from Stadio San Paolo in Naples, Italy is slated for 3 p.m. ET.

Tuesday's match will be a rematch from Oct. 24, a 2-2 tie at Parc des Princes in Paris. Napoli held a 2-1 lead through 90 minutes, but Angel Di Maria tied the contest in stoppage time, blasting a goal from outside the box into the top left corner to salvage the point.

Napoli currently sits second in Group C, one point back of Liverpool. It has yet to lose in Champions League play this season, drawing Red Star Belgrade on Sept. 18 and defeating Liverpool 1-0 on Oct. 3. 

PSG is 1–1–1 in Group C. The lone win came on Oct. 3, a 6-1 shredding of Red Star Belgrade, with Neymar netting a hat trick in the victory, but if the star-laden side is to make headway in the group it must get a road result against Carlo Ancelotti's side.

How to watch Tuesday's match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: TNT, UniMas

Live stream: Watch the match live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream the match via B/R Live.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

 

