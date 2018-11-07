Back From the Dead! Twitter Melts Down as Man Utd Stun Juventus & Win in Turin

Alright then, how the hell did that happen?!

Well, nobody's quite sure, but Manchester United have only gone and beaten Italian champions Juventus in their own back yard on Tuesday night. They're many people's favourites to win the Champions League this season, they'd won 13 out of 14 games in this campaign prior to this game, they created chance after chance, but...again, Manchester United beat them.

They hadn't lost a Champions League game at home since 2009. They have Cristiano Ronaldo, who, incidentally, scored an absolute banger. But United, through a wonderful Juan Mata free kick and the scrappiest winner you'll ever see, have taken a huge three points, a huge step to the next round of the competition, and a huge dose of confidence ahead of this weekend's trip to Manchester City.

Here's how Twitter reacted on social media, firstly, to Ronaldo's goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores first Champions League goal for Juventus! ⚫️⚪️



And what a way to do it! 😳🙌



UNREAL! 👏 pic.twitter.com/6G9siDmXZp — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 7, 2018

In truth, it was absolutely spectacular. A weighted pass over the top from Leonardo Bonucci was met with a thunderous volley over the shoulder from CR7, who scored against his former club. He proceeded to celebrate by showing off his six pack, obviously.

Watching Cristiano Ronaldo celebrate a goal against us... #mufc pic.twitter.com/HNyEE9MRMW — United Xtra (@utdxtra) November 7, 2018

CL goals in the 2010s:



Ronaldo 100-92 Manchester United — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) November 7, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his first Champions League goal for Juventus.



Against the club where it all started. pic.twitter.com/2K4q9MNMAM — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 7, 2018

Even when he plays like a 33-year-old, Ronaldo still capable of ridiculous moments of magic. Wonder goal for Juventus against Utd. — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) November 7, 2018

United fans looking at Ronaldo whipping out his six pack to celebrate pic.twitter.com/Owhd3VVCQd — Naż (@NabardWaissi) November 7, 2018

There was a general feeling that United were set to crumble after falling behind, even after a largely competent display and much higher effort levels than the reverse fixture a couple of weeks ago. Juventus wasted a host of chances, but Jose Mourinho, still the master tactician, lumped on Marouane Fellaini and Juan Mata for the final stages.

They were both instrumental - Fellaini for his sheer presence, Mata for his finesse. And with four minutes left, Mata curled in a sublime equaliser from a free kick.

The Special Juan ❤️



Mata makes an impact off the bench for Manchester United with a special free-kick 👏 pic.twitter.com/vmWGvuxyXS — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 7, 2018

Masterstroke by Jose Mourinho to sell Juan Mata to Manchester United, really. — Greg Johnson (@gregianjohnson) November 7, 2018

WHO’S THE GREATEST PLATER IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE, IT’S YOU JUAN JUAN JUAN, IT’S YOU JUAN JUAN. OHHHH JUAN MATA! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/UeUeNcFZMW — United Xtra (@utdxtra) November 7, 2018

Mata on - scored a free-kick

Fellaini on- caused absolute havoc



Jose got his subs absolutely spot on. Love the resilliance this team is showing in recent weeks. The United way! Bring on Manchester City! #mufc pic.twitter.com/WyeU692BvF — United Xtra (@utdxtra) November 7, 2018

What a brilliant free kick from Juan Mata. The genius of Jose Mourinho’s substitution, as he’ll tell us all later. 😉 — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) November 7, 2018

A point would have been lovely, but they weren't done there.

Even Martin Keown noticed - Man Utd's players believed they could win from there. And after another free kick, some bundling around in the box and a probable own goal...they managed to hit the front.

Blimey, the @ManUtd comeback machine is switched on again. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 7, 2018

👹 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) November 7, 2018

Comeback kings — James Robson (@jamesrobsonES) November 7, 2018

Nxkxmsmskdnckckx second-half FC jakdjckdmsmx. — Jordan Clarke (@FourFourJordan) November 7, 2018

MOURINHOBALL SOMEONE HOLD ME — José (@MourinhoMindset) November 7, 2018

Spare a thought for Juventus fan and 90min's own Jack Gallagher, who counted his chickens too soon...

Juventus are lightyears ahead of this Man Utd side. Way too good. — Jack Gallagher (@calciolovesjack) November 7, 2018

And now, get a load of Jose Mourinho at his very, very, very best.

Juventus fans taunted him as the Bianconeri won at Old Trafford a couple of weeks ago, and he chucked it back in spades.

There was no way that Mourinho wasn't going to make the most of his side's dramatic comeback tonight! 😆 pic.twitter.com/8kfOCz2lmK — 90min (@90min_Football) November 7, 2018

Mourinho giving it large to the Juventus fans. 👂😱 pic.twitter.com/o6JbvbG43t — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) November 7, 2018

Think this might be the best face Mourinho has ever pulled pic.twitter.com/2DIGKXoASW — Tom Williams (@tomwfootball) November 7, 2018

Mourinho gets abused non stop, gives a tiny bit back and people lose their mind. — Pilib De Brún (Phil Brown) (@Malachians) November 7, 2018

In 3 of their last 6 games in all competitions, Manchester United have scored winning goals in the 89th minute or later after trailing in each game. #MourinhoTime pic.twitter.com/LT42vwJ58L — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) November 7, 2018

Next up, Manchester City away. And breathe.