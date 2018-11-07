Bayern Munich and AEK Athens square up again in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday.

Bayern took the first meeting between the two sides 2–0 on Oct. 23. Javi Martinez and Robert Lewandowski scored for Bayern in the win in Greece. The club sits tied for first with Ajax, who will face Benfica on Wednesday. Both teams have seven points thanks to two wins and one draw apiece.

AEK Athens is still seeking its first point of the competition after falling to Ajax and Benfica in its opening two games and risks elimination with a loss.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: None in the USA

Live Stream: You can watch the match live on fuboTV. You can also stream the match via B/R Live and Univision Deportes en Vivo.

