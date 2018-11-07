How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. AEK Athens: Live Stream, Time

How to watch Bayern Munich vs. AEK Athens in a Champions League match on Wednesday, Nov. 7.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 07, 2018

Bayern Munich and AEK Athens square up again in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday.

Bayern took the first meeting between the two sides 2–0 on Oct. 23. Javi Martinez and Robert Lewandowski scored for Bayern in the win in Greece. The club sits tied for first with Ajax, who will face Benfica on Wednesday. Both teams have seven points thanks to two wins and one draw apiece. 

AEK Athens is still seeking its first point of the competition after falling to Ajax and Benfica in its opening two games and risks elimination with a loss. 

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: None in the USA

Live Stream: You can watch the match live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream the match via B/R Live and Univision Deportes en Vivo.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)