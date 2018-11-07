Chelsea Monitoring in-Form Bournemouth Striker Callum Wilson to Help With Goalscoring Woes

Chelsea are closely monitoring Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson and could attempt to sign the forward in January if he can continue his impressive start to the season.

The Blues currently have Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud as their senior strikers but, despite the former's impressive form in recent weeks, neither have fully convinced fans that they are capable of spearheading their side's attack. Meanwhile, Wilson has enjoyed a superb start to the season, racking up seven goals and five assists in 13 appearances.

News of Chelsea's interest in Wilson comes from The Daily Mirror, who claim that the Blues will regularly scout Wilson until the January transfer window, when they could decide to try and lure the 26-year-old to Stamford Bridge.

In his 11 Premier League outings this season, Wilson has been directly involved in 11 goals, which is the highest of any English player in the division. As a result, many fans have been appealing for Gareth Southgate to include the in-form Wilson in his upcoming England squad.

Only two English players have been directly involved in 10+ league goals in Europe's top five divisions this season: Jadon Sancho and Callum Wilson.



🇩🇪 Jadon Sancho

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Callum Wilson



A pretty unexpected duo. pic.twitter.com/ucqnueMuYK — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 3, 2018

The 26-year-old is yet to make his debut for the senior international side and has just 24 minutes of action with the U-21 side to his name. However, it was Southgate who gave Wilson his debut for the youth side in 2014, and the England manager is likely to have been closely monitoring the Bournemouth striker this season.

His stunning form will be appealing to Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea, with Morata and Giroud both struggling in front of goal. Morata has enjoyed some impressive displays in recent weeks, netting four goals in his last four league games, but his total of 21 goals in 63 appearances for the club has left several fans calling for a permanent replacement to the Spaniard.

World Cup winner Giroud is yet to find the back of the net this season and has just five goals in his 29 appearances for Chelsea. As a result, rumours have emerged linking the Blues with several new strikers, such as Inter's Mauro Icardi, but Wilson could prove to be a cheaper alternative, whilst also bolstering Chelsea's home-grown player quota.