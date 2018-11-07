Diego Simeone Praises 'Extraordinary' Antoine Griezmann After Dortmund Win

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone declared himself pleased after his side avenged their Dortmund demons by claiming a 2-0 victory at home in the Champions League, and reserved special praise for star striker Antoine Griezmann.

A goal in either half from Saul and Griezmann helped Atletico ease to victory over their German opponents and banished the memories of their 4-0 defeat in the reverse fixture.



Denis Doyle/GettyImages

After creating numerous chances, particularly in the first half, Atletico fears were calmed when Griezmann finished off a quick counter-attack to seal the game with just ten minutes to go. The goal, and the France World Cup winner's overall performance, caught Simeone's eye.

Speaking in his post-match press conference (as quoted by ESPN ), he said: "Griezmann is in an extraordinary moment.

"He is coming from a fantastic season, and when he is switched on and reads where he can do damage, he does it very well."

🔴⚪🔴 Antoine Griezmann's record in this competition:



👕 GAMES 5⃣0⃣

⚽️ GOALS 2⃣0⃣#UCL pic.twitter.com/OJyJQj8QPA — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 6, 2018

Whilst Simeone recognised Griezmann's role in the win, the Argentinian manager was quick to insist that his team as a whole did well to respond to the Westfalenstadion drubbing; the worst of his Atletico tenure.

He added: "The team responded, we understood how not to give spaces to a team that counter-attacks, is fast on the wings, was unbeaten all season, not conceding goals.

"We were also missing some players, but the group showed again that the structure of the last seven years is there."



Both Atletico and Dortmund now find themselves locked at the top of their Champions League group on nine points and look favourites to progress into the next round.





Simeone revealed: "This makes us optimistic. We must keep on this path of hard work and not get confused. The same as we have been doing for some years now.



OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

"There are sill two games left and many things could happen. If one team can take six points, they will have a great chance of winning the group."