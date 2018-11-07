Jurgen Klopp Admits Liverpool's 2-0 Defeat Against Red Star Belgrade in the UCL Was 'Deserved'

By 90Min
November 07, 2018

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Liverpool were second best during their disappointing 2-0 defeat against Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League on Tuesday.

A first half brace from Milan Pavkov earned the hosts all three points, with Liverpool failing to find any sort of rhythm in what proved to be an incredibly frustrating evening.

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

Their performance was a far cry from the lofty standards Liverpool have set in the past and when asked to put his finger on what went wrong Klopp replied, as per The Guardian: “I only have 10 fingers.” 


“They were aggressive. They were aggressive in the last game as well only then we did better. We made life a bit too easy for Belgrade. That is the main problem. They deserved it with the passion they showed. They gave everything.

"For us it was not clicking, it was not easy. You try to solve problems on the pitch and you don’t find solutions on the pitch, you solve problems. That’s a completely different situation.”

The defeat leaves Liverpool in a precarious position as Group C has been blown wide open with all four teams still having a realistic chance of qualifying for the round of 16. The Reds have lost both of their away matches so far and Klopp is aware that they have to avoid defeat when they travel to Paris Saint-Germain.

PEDJA MILOSAVLJEVIC/GettyImages

"I don’t say it is already serious if we lose twice but we have to make sure it will not happen again otherwise it will be difficult as the next game is already an away game [at Paris Saint-Germain].

"The last one is a very difficult home game against Napoli. We have to make sure in Paris that we do better."

.
