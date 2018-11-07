Napoli Star Marek Hamsik Breaks Club's All-Time Appearance Record During UCL Draw With PSG

By 90Min
November 07, 2018

S.S.C. Napoli midfielder Marek Hamšík has broken the club's all-time appearance record previously held by former right back Giuseppe Bruscolotti.

The 31-year-old captain made his 512th appearance during Napoli's 1-1 draw against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, where Lorenzo Insigne's second half penalty cancelled out Juan Bernat's opener on the stroke of half time.

SSC Napoli v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C

Although avoiding defeat was vital for Carlo Ancelotti's side in the context of progressing through to the knockout stages of the Champions League, a lot of attention centred around Hamšík's appearance record.


The Serbian's record-breaking runout has come less than one year after he surpassed Argentina legend Diego Maradona as the club's all-time leading goalscorer. 


Hamšík reached that milestone during a Serie A match against Sampdoria, beating Maradona's record of 115 goals for the Partenopei.

The midfielder moved to Napoli in 2007 after impressing with Italian minnows Brescia Calcio, a club he first joined three years prior to moving to the Stadio San Paolo.

Hamšík has scored 120 goals and claimed 110 assists during his time with the club, etching himself in the history books as a true Napoli legend and an honorary Neapolitan.

The Serbian has won two Coppa Italia titles during his 11-year stint with Napoli, as well as the Italian Super Cup. Hamšík has also been voted as the club's Player of the Year seven times.

Despite attracting interest from the likes of Juventus over the years, Hamšík has shown his loyalty by staying with Napoli for over a decade and he is now among the all-time greats who have played for the club during their 92-year history.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)