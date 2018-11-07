Napoli Star Marek Hamsik Breaks Club's All-Time Appearance Record During UCL Draw With PSG

S.S.C. Napoli midfielder Marek Hamšík has broken the club's all-time appearance record previously held by former right back Giuseppe Bruscolotti.

The 31-year-old captain made his 512th appearance during Napoli's 1-1 draw against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, where Lorenzo Insigne's second half penalty cancelled out Juan Bernat's opener on the stroke of half time.

Although avoiding defeat was vital for Carlo Ancelotti's side in the context of progressing through to the knockout stages of the Champions League, a lot of attention centred around Hamšík's appearance record.





The Serbian's record-breaking runout has come less than one year after he surpassed Argentina legend Diego Maradona as the club's all-time leading goalscorer.





Hamšík reached that milestone during a Serie A match against Sampdoria, beating Maradona's record of 115 goals for the Partenopei.

The midfielder moved to Napoli in 2007 after impressing with Italian minnows Brescia Calcio, a club he first joined three years prior to moving to the Stadio San Paolo.

Hamšík has scored 120 goals and claimed 110 assists during his time with the club, etching himself in the history books as a true Napoli legend and an honorary Neapolitan.

The Serbian has won two Coppa Italia titles during his 11-year stint with Napoli, as well as the Italian Super Cup. Hamšík has also been voted as the club's Player of the Year seven times.

Despite attracting interest from the likes of Juventus over the years, Hamšík has shown his loyalty by staying with Napoli for over a decade and he is now among the all-time greats who have played for the club during their 92-year history.