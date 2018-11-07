Watch: Referee Absurdly Awards Ridiculous Penalty After Raheem Sterling Trips on the Grass

Does this make the case as one of the worst penalties ever awarded?

By Charlotte Carroll
November 07, 2018

Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling won a penalty for tripping over himself in a Champions League 6–0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk on Thursday.

Sterling, 23, was lining up to take a shot when his own toe got stuck in the turf. It was enough to convince referee Viktor Kassai, who then pointed to the spot and the penalty was given. Gabriel Jesus then made it 2-0 for Manchester United.

Fans on Twitter couldn't beleive what they saw either. 

Sterling scored in the 48th minute, while Jesus had two goals in the match.

This is the only argument you need for VAR in the Champions League.

