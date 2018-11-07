Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling won a penalty for tripping over himself in a Champions League 6–0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk on Thursday.

Sterling, 23, was lining up to take a shot when his own toe got stuck in the turf. It was enough to convince referee Viktor Kassai, who then pointed to the spot and the penalty was given. Gabriel Jesus then made it 2-0 for Manchester United.

Fans on Twitter couldn't beleive what they saw either.

Raheem Sterling has just accidentally kicked the ground and won a penalty that's now been converted by Gabriel Jesus



Supreme sh*thousery — Dream Team (@dreamteamfc) November 7, 2018

WOW - Jesus 2-0 with a penalty



How that was a penalty we’ll never know 😂 Sterling kicks the floor and the referee gives a penalty. We’re used to bad UEFA referring at the Etihad but it doesn’t normally benefit us! — YourMCFC (@YourMCFC) November 7, 2018

Roll on VAR and get rid of the useless lollipop men behind the goal. Laughable decision. Sterling stubs his toe as he runs through, trips over, nobody near, penalty awarded, Shakhtar half-laughing, half-furious. Crazy decision. Jesus scores from the spot. 2-0 #mcfc — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) November 7, 2018

Raheem Sterling now hitting such high levels at Man City that he can win penalties without being tripped or diving. Fair play — Dean Jones (@DeanJonesBR) November 7, 2018

Sterling scored in the 48th minute, while Jesus had two goals in the match.

This is the only argument you need for VAR in the Champions League.