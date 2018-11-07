Viktoria Plzen will face Real Madrid in Group G rematch in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Real Madrid took the last contest between the two, winning 2–1 thanks to goals from Karim Benzema and Marcelo. Real sits atop the group with Roma, as both have six points, and the Spanish giants will look to continue its positive momentum under interim manager Santiago Solari.

Viktoria Plzen enters Tuesday's match looking for its first win in the Champions League this season. The Czech team tied CSKA Moscow on Sept. 19, but then suffered a blowout loss to Roma on Oct. 2, falling 5-0, before defeat at the Bernabeu.

Here's how you can watch Wednesday's match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Unimas

Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream the match via B/R Live and Univision Deportes en Vivo.

