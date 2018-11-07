How to Watch Viktoria Plzen vs. Real Madrid: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Viktoria Plzen face Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday, Nov. 7.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 07, 2018

Viktoria Plzen will face Real Madrid in Group G rematch in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Real Madrid took the last contest between the two, winning 2–1 thanks to goals from Karim Benzema and Marcelo. Real sits atop the group with Roma, as both have six points, and the Spanish giants will look to continue its positive momentum under interim manager Santiago Solari. 

Viktoria Plzen enters Tuesday's match looking for its first win in the Champions League this season. The Czech team tied CSKA Moscow on Sept. 19, but then suffered a blowout loss to Roma on Oct. 2, falling 5-0, before defeat at the Bernabeu.  

Here's how you can watch Wednesday's match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Unimas

Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream the match via B/R Live and Univision Deportes en Vivo.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)