15-Year-Old Leicester City Sensation Will Russ Impresses in Academy Team Debut

Striker Will Russ is now a name to keep an eye on, as he made his Leicester City Development Squad debut last night aged just 15, coming on as a second-half substitute as the Under-21 side took on Rochdale in the Checkatrade Trophy.

The Wales Under-17 international played the final half an hour of the game as the young Foxes launched a fightback, recovering from 2-0 down to draw 2-2, before emerging victorious on penalties.

Image by Freddie Nicholas

Russ has been impressing for the Foxes under 18 side since signing from Chesterfield in the summer for an undisclosed fee, managing to get on the scoresheet in games against Aston Villa and Southampton.

These performances caught the attention of Under-21 manager Steve Beaglehole and earned him a spot on the bench for the comeback victory at Spotland.

Russ made an immediate impact upon his introduction at the 60-minute mark, as he dragged the defenders away from his strike partner Ryan Loft, who fired in the equaliser.

Alex Pantling/GettyImages

The young Welshman then nearly got himself on the scoresheet shortly after, coming in at the back post but slipping at the crucial moment.

Despite going up against older, more experienced markers, it did not faze the youngster, winning a penalty for his side in the closing stages, which was then missed.

Chesterfield academy operations manager John Knapper told Leicestershire Live after Russ' signing in August: "The coaching staff and academy manager must take great credit for the contact time in developing Will and more importantly, the support and guidance shown to Will in the time he’s spent at the club."

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages





"It is fantastic for Will to be given an opportunity to develop and progress at a Premier League club. He is a credit to himself and his family."