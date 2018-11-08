Injury Hit West Ham Linked With Shock Move for Former Premier League Winner in January

By 90Min
November 08, 2018

West Ham are considering a shock move for former Arsenal and Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri in the January transfer window, after the Frenchman's drugs-ban ended last week. 

The former Premier League title winner is a free agent at the moment and is available to play once more after serving an 18-month suspension for contravening doping laws in 2016.

FBL-ENG-LCUP-MAN CITY-SUNDERLAND

With the 31-year-old looking for a new club, Mirror Football have reported that West Ham have expressed an interest in the former France international to provide further back-up to a squad that has been ravaged by injuries this season.


Manuel Pellegrini's side will be without summer signing Andriy Yarmolenko for the season after the Ukrainian suffered an Achilles injury, whilst the likes of Manuel Lanzini, Carlos Sanchez and Jack Wilshere have all had disrupted campaigns.  

Nasri won the Premier League twice during his time at the Etihad Stadium with City, and played under the current Hammers boss when the Chilean replaced Roberto Mancini as manager.

The Frenchman praised Pellegrini's style of coaching and was an instrumental part of the Manchester City side that won the league in 2013/2014, scoring the opening goal in the title-clinching 2-0 win over West Ham. 

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

After Pellegrini's departure, Nasri fell out of favour at the Etihad and after spending six seasons in Manchester, Nasri left the side permanently in 2017 and joined Turkish Super Lig side Antalyaspor. However, the midfielder made just eight appearances for the side before leaving at the end of the season, but is now seemingly linked with a move back to English football. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)