Liverpool 'Make Contact' With Spanish Club for Young Forward

Liverpool are tracking 18-year-old RCD Mallorca striker Victor De Baunbag, with the Reds already having made contact about a possible move.

A report from the Catalan outlet SPORT suggest that, although a potential deal is still at a very early stage, Liverpool have 'made the players representatives aware of their interest.'

The youngster, who is of Cameroonian origin but was born in Madrid, is labelled as the 'ideal' centre forward for the Premier League by SPORT.

Barça’s Juvenil A side will come up against a Mallorca youngster that is being watched by Liverpool #LFChttps://t.co/XklMJfYPKd — SPORT English (@Sport_EN) November 7, 2018

De Baunbag is described as a tall and powerful striker, standing at 6ft 2in, giving him the frame to be able to cope with the physicality of English football. The report goes on to suggest he will be watched this week as the youngster plays an academy game against Barcelona.

De Baunbag, who is yet to make an appearance for the first team, has been the top scorer for the previous three campaigns for Real Mallorca's youth side which is reportedly putting him on the brink of appearing for the senior side.

The youngster can also play on the wing, but has made it clear his preferred position for the side is through the middle. Liverpool have done business with the Spanish club previously, as they sent out Colombian centre-back Anderson Arroyo on loan to Mallorca last season, which could help them if the decide to step-up negotiations for De Baunbag.

Liverpool next play on Sunday as they welcome a struggling Fulham side to Anfield, Jurgen Klopp's men will be looking to bounce back from a shock defeat in midweek to Red Star Belgrade.