Barcelona Staff 'Unhappy' After Ousmane Dembele Misses Barcelona Training With Gastroenteritis

Barcelona staff are reportedly unhappy with Ousmane Dembele, after he failed to inform them he would be missing Thursday's training session with gastroenteritis.

Dembele has scored five times in all competitio this season, but is thought to have found himself as something of an outcast in the Barcelona squad, with reports than both Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi prefer Rafinha to the Frenchman in an attacking three.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

In the latest rumoured controversy surrounding the 21-year-old World Cup winner, Mundo Deportivo now report that staff are unhappy with Dembele for failing to inform them he wouldn't be attending training, and his subsequent failure to answer phone calls fro Barca officials to explain his absence.

According to the Spanish newspaper, Dembele was un-contactable for 90 minutes, causing 'unrest' among the staff, before he finally got in touch to explain the stomach issue.

The club did not test for the illness, if the paper is to be believed, but rather were willing to take it at face value, which would explain the Barcelona website confirming it yesterday.

PressFocus/MB Media/GettyImages

Missing training so late in the week means there is every chance the forward will be forced to sit out of Sunday's clash with Real Betis, where Lionel Messi is potentially in line for a return from injury.

It will come as a disappointment for the player, who signed from Borussia Dortmund for £105m last summer, and has scored four goals in seven starts in La Liga so far this season.