Jurgen Klopp Provides Injury Updates on Jordan Henderson & Joe Gomez Ahead of Fulham Clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that almost his entire squad is available for selection when they face Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Reds will be keen to bounce back from an incredibly disappointing 2-0 defeat to Red Star in the Champions League on Tuesday, which left Liverpool needing positive results against both Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli in order to ensure qualification to the knockout stages.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Klopp revealed that both Joe Gomez and Jordan Henderson have recovered from their respective injuries and, according to the Liverpool Echo, Klopp is glad to have his captain available once again.

He said: “When Jordan isn’t available, we always miss him.

“I’d love to say Hendo would have changed the whole game against Red Star but the whole game was strange. Arsenal before that was an absolutely okay game.”

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Henderson had missed Liverpool's last four matches after suffering a hamstring injury during his side's 1-0 victory over Huddersfield, but he has now recovered and will be available for the match with Fulham.

Klopp will have plenty of players to choose from, as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is the only injured player in the side, with the midfielder remaining sidelined after suffering a serious knee injury in April.

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

Klopp said: “Pretty much the first time all the midfield players apart from Ox are available.





“That’s another thing to do, make a decision. It’s then all about fitness levels, form and shape.”

Liverpool find themselves third in the Premier League, level on points with second-placed Chelsea and just two points behind leaders Manchester City. With Fulham currently sitting bottom of the table, Klopp will be desperate for his side to secure three points and keep the pressure on City, who face Manchester United on Sunday.