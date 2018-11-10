Former Arsenal Midfielder Paul Merson Predicts Gunners' Clash With Wolves

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has predicted that his former club will ease past Wolves when the two clubs meet at the Emirates on Sunday. The Gunners will be looking to make it 16 games in a row unbeaten in all competitions, but come up against a Wolves side who have taken points off both Manchester clubs this season.

Arsenal will be encouraged by their performance in their 1-1 draw with Liverpool last week, which some pundits called their best display under Emery so far. In contrast, Wolves are on a run of three successive defeats after enjoying an impressive start to the season, and will be looking to avoid a fourth consecutive loss on Sunday.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Soccer Saturday pundit Merson insisted he has high expectations for Arsenal in Sunday's encounter, telling Sky Sports: “What a game this promises to be. Wolves made a game of things against Spurs but only once the game was over, the shackles came off and they played.

“They have started to concede more which is worrying from a Wolves perspective – they started the season not scoring a lot but they didn’t concede either.

“Now it’s looking like Wolves have got to score two goals to win a football match whereas it was one before. That’s a big ask, especially when you’ve got to go to an unbeaten Arsenal side. It’s going to be entertaining, but not an afternoon to remember for Wolves.”

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

Arsenal go into the game in fifth place, one point behind orth London rivals Tottenham in the race for the top four. Wolves sit in 11th and will be looking to upset one of the Premier League big boys once again this season.