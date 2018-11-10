Liverpool Deny Reports That Owner John Henry Has Put Reds Up for Sale

Liverpool have completely denied that the Fenway Sports Group (FSG), led by John W. Henry, is looking to sell the club amid rumours of a $2bn takeover at Anfield, according to a club spokesperson.

Reports on Friday claimed that Henry's FSG were ready to relinquish control of the Merseyside outfit eight years after taking over.

However, a club spokesperson dismissed the reports as 'unfounded speculation' and insisted that Henry, who bought the club for £366m in 2010, is still committed to the project with Liverpool.

Matthias Kern/GettyImages

"As loathe as we are to give a story of this nature a meaningful response, on behalf of the club's ownership I can completely dismiss this unfounded speculation," the spokesperson said, quoted by the Daily Mail.

"To repeat once again, the club is not for sale, including any 'quiet process' or anything of that nature."

It was been suggested by the New York Post that Henry had launched a 'passive sales process', meaning that although he wasn't actively looking to sell up he would accept an offer which met his valuation over the club - just over £1.5bn.

Their report quoted one source who said Liverpool would be sold for "the right price", and it claimed that two others were also saying that the club was up for sale.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Henry, who is also the billionaire owner of the Boston Red Sox, has made significant investment in the club since taking over the reins from Tom Hicks and George Gillett eight years ago.





The club have come on leaps and bounds since the takeover, coming close to winning the Premier League under Brendan Rodgers and most recently the Champions League last season.