Nike Announce New Deal With the Premier League to Extend Current Partnership Until 2025

Athletics company Nike have extended their current partnership with the Premier League, which will run until at least 2025.

This deal will continue to see Nike continue to supply the match ball for the top flight every year, as well as growing other initiatives with the Premier League, including the highly respected Players’ Kit Scheme which aims to encourage young people to become more active.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Nike have been designing the match ball since their first partnership with the Premier League in 2000, and they have created 15 different variations over the last 18 years.

"Nike is an excellent partner for the Premier League and, through its track-record of innovation, has done a great job providing high-quality match balls for the competition for nearly 20 years," Richard Scudamore, the Premier League's Executive Chairman, said in Nike's announcement.

"We are very pleased our partnership has extended until the end of season 2024/25. Our work together extends beyond the match-ball and includes Nike’s excellent support for the Premier League Kit Scheme that benefits schools across England and Wales."

This was the best winter ball! pic.twitter.com/0TFNAAnDkO — Hazardinho (@SarriballEra) November 10, 2018

Nike's continued innovation during their partnership with the Premier League has seen the quality and competitiveness in the division rise every year.

Vice President of Nike Global Football, Martin Buckley, said that they will continue to support players at all levels of the game and that they want to encourage more people to get involved in football.

"Nike’s two decades of partnership with the Premier League continues our commitment to innovation on the field and supporting players from the grassroots to elite levels of the game," Buckley added.

"We are excited to extend our partnership and inspire more men and women to play the game."

Alex Broadway/GettyImages

This new deal will see Nike's partnership with the Premier League, which is one of their longest in football, extended to a quarter of a century.