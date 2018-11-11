How to Watch Barcelona vs. Real Betis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Barcelona vs. Real Betis in La Liga on Sunday, Nov. 11.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
November 11, 2018

Barcelona will be looking to keep a recent string of success going on Sunday when the team takes on Real Betis in La Liga action.

Barcelona is coming off of a 1–1 Champions League draw vs. Inter Milan on Tuesday. The point at the San Siro ensured that the team was the first to qualify for the knockout stage. Still without Lionel Messi, Barcelona will return to La Liga play, where it hasn't lost in five-straight matches.

Real Betis, meanwhile, will be looking to get back on track after a shaky three-game stretch domestically. The team lost to Getafe on Oct. 28 before defeating Racing 1–0 in the Copa del Rey and drawing 3–3 against Celta Vigo last Sunday. In the Europa League on Thursday, Betis held AC Milan to a 1-1 draw.

Here's how to watch Sunday's matchup:

Time: 10:15 a.m. ET

TV channel: beIN Sports, beIN Sports Espanol

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)