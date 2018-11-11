Barcelona will be looking to keep a recent string of success going on Sunday when the team takes on Real Betis in La Liga action.

Barcelona is coming off of a 1–1 Champions League draw vs. Inter Milan on Tuesday. The point at the San Siro ensured that the team was the first to qualify for the knockout stage. Still without Lionel Messi, Barcelona will return to La Liga play, where it hasn't lost in five-straight matches.

Real Betis, meanwhile, will be looking to get back on track after a shaky three-game stretch domestically. The team lost to Getafe on Oct. 28 before defeating Racing 1–0 in the Copa del Rey and drawing 3–3 against Celta Vigo last Sunday. In the Europa League on Thursday, Betis held AC Milan to a 1-1 draw.

Here's how to watch Sunday's matchup:

Time: 10:15 a.m. ET

TV channel: beIN Sports, beIN Sports Espanol

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.