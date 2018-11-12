Garth Crooks Praises 'Brilliant' Juan Foyth for His Display in Tottenham's Win at Crystal Palace

By 90Min
November 12, 2018

BBC pundit Garth Crooks has praised Juan Foyth for his performance in Tottenham Hotspur's match against Crystal Palace, noting that the defender's inclusion in the lineup surprised him.

The 20-year-old featured as the Lilywhites won 1-0 at a rainy Selhurst Park, scoring his side's winning goal and putting in a solid display to help Spurs grab a clean sheet.

That earned him a place in Crooks' Team of the Week and the Englishman credited manager Mauricio Pochettino for his continued faith in Foyth after the defender endured a difficult debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said: "I couldn't believe Mauricio Pochettino decided to start the game with this lad after he gave away two penalties against Wolves.

"What faith the manager must have had in him and what belief the player must have had in himself.

"After a shaky start, Foyth was brilliant, showing vision, composure and foresight and he got the winning goal his courage deserved."

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Tottenham's victory against the Eagles was their ninth of the season and a second consecutive win after their loss at home to Manchester City last month. Results elsewhere also went their way with rivals Arsenal drawing at home to Wolves to ensure a three point gap between the fourth and fifth placed sides.

Foyth will be eager to continue his development in the squad and help Spurs climb higher up the table with more performances to catch the eyes of fans and pundits alike.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)