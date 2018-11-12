Garth Crooks Praises 'Brilliant' Juan Foyth for His Display in Tottenham's Win at Crystal Palace

BBC pundit Garth Crooks has praised Juan Foyth for his performance in Tottenham Hotspur's match against Crystal Palace, noting that the defender's inclusion in the lineup surprised him.

The 20-year-old featured as the Lilywhites won 1-0 at a rainy Selhurst Park, scoring his side's winning goal and putting in a solid display to help Spurs grab a clean sheet.

That earned him a place in Crooks' Team of the Week and the Englishman credited manager Mauricio Pochettino for his continued faith in Foyth after the defender endured a difficult debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said: "I couldn't believe Mauricio Pochettino decided to start the game with this lad after he gave away two penalties against Wolves.

"What faith the manager must have had in him and what belief the player must have had in himself.

"After a shaky start, Foyth was brilliant, showing vision, composure and foresight and he got the winning goal his courage deserved."

Tottenham's victory against the Eagles was their ninth of the season and a second consecutive win after their loss at home to Manchester City last month. Results elsewhere also went their way with rivals Arsenal drawing at home to Wolves to ensure a three point gap between the fourth and fifth placed sides.

Foyth will be eager to continue his development in the squad and help Spurs climb higher up the table with more performances to catch the eyes of fans and pundits alike.