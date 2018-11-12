Man Utd Legend Nemanja Vidic Reveals Why He Struggled So Much Against Liverpool & Fernando Torres

Former Manchester United defender Nemanja Vidic has revealed why Liverpool were the thorn in his side during his time at Old Trafford.

Vidic was one of the best centre backs ever to grace the Premier League, but he often struggled against United's arch-rivals. Between 2008 and 2009, he was sent off in three consecutive North West derbies.

The Serbian told beIN Sports that the Anfield atmosphere was one of the reasons for his poor record against Liverpool.

"Why did you have so much trouble with Fernando @Torres?"



"To go and play at Anfield as a Manchester United player was the most difficult place," Vidic explained. "The fans are on top of you and very close to the pitch so it was very difficult.

"I loved it, that’s why I got two red cards there! I enjoyed it too much!"

The most famous derby in which Vidic was sent off came in March 2009, when Liverpool won 4-1 at Old Trafford. The Serbian was culpable for Fernando Torres' equaliser and was later sent off for hauling Steven Gerrard down on the edge of the box.

Torres always seemed to have Vidic's number, as the 37-year-old recalled.

"I was sent off three times against Liverpool but never for anything on Torres," he said. "Gerrard once, I think Alonso. It was two yellows actually.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"Torres was a top player. At the time he was probably the best striker in the league. He scored a few goals against United."

Vidic was also given his marching orders on his final appearance against Liverpool, a 3-0 defeat in 2014.

However, these performances were few and far between for Vidic, who won nine major trophies in as many seasons for United, including five Premier League titles and the 2008 Champions League.